Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.32.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DISCA. ValuEngine cut shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Discovery Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.01. 2,706,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,246,601. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.19. Discovery Communications has a 52-week low of $23.79 and a 52-week high of $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). Discovery Communications had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Discovery Communications will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Discovery Communications news, insider Bruce Campbell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $288,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Faricy purchased 35,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,089,862.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,144 shares of company stock worth $412,081. 4.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,303,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,191 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,543,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,743,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,179 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 790.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,765,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,374 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,453,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

