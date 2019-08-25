Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. Declares Final Dividend of $0.53 (ASX:DMP)

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. (ASX:DMP) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.528 per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.74. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a one year low of A$35.30 ($25.03) and a one year high of A$57.80 ($40.99). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$38.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$41.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Luxembourg, and Germany, as well as franchises retail pizza stores. It operates a network of approximately 2,400 stores.

