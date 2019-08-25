Dropil Trading 3.9% Higher This Week (DROP)

Dropil (CURRENCY:DROP) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last seven days, Dropil has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dropil token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, IDEX and Tidex. Dropil has a total market capitalization of $7.49 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Dropil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007026 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003850 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001019 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000500 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00064036 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Dropil Token Profile

Dropil (CRYPTO:DROP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. Dropil’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,739,707,107 tokens. Dropil’s official Twitter account is @FaucetDrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dropil’s official website is dropil.com. The Reddit community for Dropil is /r/Dropil.

Buying and Selling Dropil

Dropil can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDAX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dropil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dropil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dropil using one of the exchanges listed above.

