DRP Utility (DRPU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $594,388.00

DRP Utility (CURRENCY:DRPU) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One DRP Utility token can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00002244 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia. During the last week, DRP Utility has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. DRP Utility has a total market capitalization of $594,388.00 and $22,681.00 worth of DRP Utility was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $512.85 or 0.04883292 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00045996 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000210 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

DRP Utility Token Profile

DRP Utility (CRYPTO:DRPU) is a token. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2017. DRP Utility’s total supply is 3,530,373 tokens. DRP Utility’s official message board is medium.com/@DCORP. DRP Utility’s official website is www.dcorp.it. DRP Utility’s official Twitter account is @DcorpVC.

DRP Utility Token Trading

DRP Utility can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DRP Utility directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DRP Utility should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DRP Utility using one of the exchanges listed above.

