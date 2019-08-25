Dusk Network Achieves Market Cap of $13.60 Million (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. During the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. Dusk Network has a total market capitalization of $13.60 million and $14.06 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dusk Network token can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001761 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX, Bittrex and Ethfinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.95 or 0.04926267 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00047612 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000216 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

DUSK is a token. It was first traded on July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,765,635 tokens. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation. Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network.

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

Dusk Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bittrex and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dusk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dusk Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.