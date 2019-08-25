e-Gulden Achieves Market Cap of $1.06 Million (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 32.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0623 or 0.00000594 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $594.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.61 or 0.00711017 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00011146 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00015546 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000280 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,910,518 coins and its circulating supply is 17,088,005 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org.

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

e-Gulden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

