Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) dropped 8.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.13 and last traded at $4.20, approximately 564,886 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 396,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

EGLE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.40 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Maxim Group set a $7.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.68.

The firm has a market cap of $335.78 million, a P/E ratio of 229.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.88.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $48.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.96 million. Research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 32,120 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $181,478.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,105,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,245,690.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings bought 146,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $675,444.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,244,156 shares of company stock worth $14,839,990. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGLE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,576 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 551,591 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 65,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 95,850 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 615,326 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 22,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,568,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,231,000 after acquiring an additional 334,039 shares in the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

