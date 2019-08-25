Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,728,089 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 70,811 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.06% of Eagle Materials worth $252,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 294.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $95.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $101.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.88.

In other news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 2,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total transaction of $210,623.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,944.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 10,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $893,003.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,087 shares in the company, valued at $4,724,215.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $81.80. 698,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,302. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $96.93. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.27). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.92%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.