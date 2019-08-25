Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Receives $88.55 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank set a $96.00 price objective on Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 target price on Eaton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eaton from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

In related news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 80,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $6,668,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,350,526.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in Eaton by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $1.78 on Friday, reaching $76.59. 3,884,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,576,972. Eaton has a one year low of $64.46 and a one year high of $89.46. The company has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.76 and a 200 day moving average of $80.27.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eaton will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 52.69%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

