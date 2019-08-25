Eden (EDN) Price Hits $0.0031 on Major Exchanges

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. One Eden token can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit and BitForex. Over the last seven days, Eden has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. Eden has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00261044 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009902 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.54 or 0.01310103 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00021366 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00098663 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Eden Profile

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio. The official website for Eden is edenchain.io.

Eden Token Trading

Eden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

