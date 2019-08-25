Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Acquired by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,011,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981,351 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 801,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,656,000 after acquiring an additional 346,612 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,262,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,582,000 after acquiring an additional 320,556 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,248,000 after acquiring an additional 305,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,456,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,216,000 after acquiring an additional 214,554 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $73.00 price objective on Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research report on Sunday, July 28th. UBS Group raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Edison International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Edison International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE EIX traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,548,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,122,297. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.50 and a 200-day moving average of $64.46.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Edison International had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

