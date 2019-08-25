Elastic Market Cap Hits $7.27 Million (XEL)

Elastic (CURRENCY:XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 25th. Over the last seven days, Elastic has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Elastic has a market capitalization of $7.27 million and $33,450.00 worth of Elastic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elastic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elastic alerts:

Grin (GRIN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00023619 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003612 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001270 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Elastic Coin Profile

Elastic (CRYPTO:XEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2017. Elastic’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. The official message board for Elastic is talk.elasticexplorer.org. Elastic’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin. The Reddit community for Elastic is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Elastic is www.elastic.pw.

Buying and Selling Elastic

Elastic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elastic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.