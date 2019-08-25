EncrypGen (DNA) 1-Day Volume Hits $2,973.00

EncrypGen (CURRENCY:DNA) traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last week, EncrypGen has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. One EncrypGen token can now be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Kucoin. EncrypGen has a market capitalization of $682,250.00 and $2,973.00 worth of EncrypGen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00258592 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009925 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.74 or 0.01314873 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00021145 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00097182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000421 BTC.

About EncrypGen

EncrypGen launched on June 1st, 2017. EncrypGen’s total supply is 70,938,191 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,029,977 tokens. EncrypGen’s official Twitter account is @encrypgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. EncrypGen’s official website is www.encrypgen.com. The Reddit community for EncrypGen is /r/encrypgen.

EncrypGen Token Trading

EncrypGen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncrypGen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EncrypGen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EncrypGen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

