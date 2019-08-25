Energycoin Price Hits $0.0020 (ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One Energycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Energycoin has a market cap of $247,153.00 and $64.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Energycoin has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Energycoin alerts:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00013156 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000286 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded down 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Energycoin Profile

ENRG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energycoin

Energycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.