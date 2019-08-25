EnterCoin Price Hits $0.0288 on Exchanges (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. During the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded 44.3% higher against the dollar. One EnterCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0288 or 0.00000282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex and Crex24. EnterCoin has a market capitalization of $86,471.00 and $93.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $501.05 or 0.04958791 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00046957 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000209 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

EnterCoin Profile

EnterCoin is a token. It launched on October 12th, 2017. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 tokens. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin. The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net.

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

EnterCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

