Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) Trading Down 8.1%

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) traded down 8.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.51 and last traded at $3.53, 1,202,139 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 13% from the average session volume of 1,388,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley set a $6.00 price objective on Entercom Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

Get Entercom Communications alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $547.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.94.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $380.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.57 million. Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 21.69% and a positive return on equity of 7.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. Entercom Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph M. Field purchased 100,000 shares of Entercom Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $581,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,026.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard J. Schmaeling purchased 55,676 shares of Entercom Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $200,990.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,256,202 shares of company stock worth $7,295,969 over the last three months. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Entercom Communications by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 184,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Entercom Communications by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Entercom Communications by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC lifted its position in Entercom Communications by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC now owns 460,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Entercom Communications by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 230,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entercom Communications Company Profile (NYSE:ETM)

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Entercom Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entercom Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.