EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 788,564 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 159,696 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.14% of EOG Resources worth $73,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Axiom International Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 452,680 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $42,172,000 after acquiring an additional 85,630 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 26,494 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 237,823 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $22,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 149,798 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG traded down $3.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,537,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,345,999. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.81. The stock has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.31. EOG Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $71.36 and a 52 week high of $133.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 19.69%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $111.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

