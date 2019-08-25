Ether-1 (ETHO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $226,606.00

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Ether-1 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. Ether-1 has a market capitalization of $226,606.00 and $37,842.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ether-1 has traded 35.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00065304 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00358889 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009905 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007134 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Ether-1 Profile

Ether-1 (ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 34,085,872 coins. The official website for Ether-1 is ether1.org. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official.

Ether-1 Coin Trading

Ether-1 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether-1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether-1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

