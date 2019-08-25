Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Shares Down 5.3%

Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) fell 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.89 and last traded at $7.02, 928,227 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,442,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EVH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 price target on Evolent Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 price target on Evolent Health and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 price target on Evolent Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evolent Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average of $11.24. The firm has a market cap of $626.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Evolent Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Evolent Health Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael D’amato bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $105,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth A. Samet bought 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $50,688.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Evolent Health by 94.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolent Health Company Profile (NYSE:EVH)

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

