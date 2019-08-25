EVOS (EVOS) Price Tops $0.0015 on Exchanges

EVOS (CURRENCY:EVOS) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 24th. Over the last week, EVOS has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One EVOS coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. EVOS has a market capitalization of $16,186.00 and $118.00 worth of EVOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00025415 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00013721 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Galilel (GALI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000083 BTC.

iDealCash (DEAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EVOS Coin Profile

EVOS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 15th, 2018. EVOS’s total supply is 10,474,899 coins. The official website for EVOS is www.evos.one. EVOS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EVOS Coin Trading

EVOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EVOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EVOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EVOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

