ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $467,320.00

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $467,320.00 and $1,997.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0826 or 0.00000816 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Upbit, Bittrex and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.12 or 0.00909225 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000075 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006977 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,656,475 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

