Exosis (EXO) Market Capitalization Reaches $106,432.00

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 25th. Over the last week, Exosis has traded 34.2% lower against the US dollar. Exosis has a total market cap of $106,432.00 and $26,231.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exosis coin can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00004209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, Crex24 and Exrates.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,086.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.69 or 0.01852186 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $305.19 or 0.03027819 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.17 or 0.00716024 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.03 or 0.00794109 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00011677 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00070884 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00496796 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00008001 BTC.

About Exosis

Exosis (CRYPTO:EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 415,702 coins and its circulating supply is 250,702 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org. Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org.

Buying and Selling Exosis

Exosis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Exrates and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

