Financial Comparison: Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) & Franklin Financial Network (NASDAQ:FSB)

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) and Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Southside Bancshares and Franklin Financial Network, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southside Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Franklin Financial Network 1 1 2 0 2.25

Franklin Financial Network has a consensus target price of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.03%. Given Franklin Financial Network’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Franklin Financial Network is more favorable than Southside Bancshares.

Volatility & Risk

Southside Bancshares has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Financial Network has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Southside Bancshares and Franklin Financial Network’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southside Bancshares $269.94 million 4.03 $74.14 million $2.11 15.27 Franklin Financial Network $180.61 million 2.26 $34.51 million $2.71 10.30

Southside Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Financial Network. Franklin Financial Network is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southside Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.8% of Southside Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of Franklin Financial Network shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Southside Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Franklin Financial Network shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Southside Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Franklin Financial Network pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Southside Bancshares pays out 58.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Franklin Financial Network pays out 5.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Southside Bancshares has increased its dividend for 21 consecutive years. Southside Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Southside Bancshares and Franklin Financial Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southside Bancshares 27.23% 10.04% 1.23% Franklin Financial Network 11.40% 8.23% 0.74%

Summary

Southside Bancshares beats Franklin Financial Network on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises consumer loans that include 1-4 family residential loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, and other installment loans; commercial loans, such as short-term working capital loans for inventory and accounts receivable, short and medium-term loans for equipment or other business capital expansion, commercial real estate loans, and municipal loans; and construction loans for 1-4 family residential and commercial real estate. It also offers trust services consisting of investment management, administration, and advisory services for individuals, partnerships, and corporations; safe deposit services; and brokerage services. The company operates through 59 branches and 40 motor bank facilities located in and around Arlington, Austin, Bullard, Chandler, Cleburne, Cleveland, Diboll, Euless, Flower Mound, Fort Worth, Frisco, Granbury, Grapevine, Gresham, Gun Barrel City, Hawkins, Hemphill, Irving, Jacksonville, Jasper, Lindale, Longview, Lufkin, Nacogdoches, Palestine, Pineland, San Augustine, Splendora, Tyler, Watauga, Weatherford, and Whitehouse; and a network of 83 automated teller machines, as well as wealth management and trust services, and/or loan production or other financial services offices. Southside Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tyler, Texas.

Franklin Financial Network Company Profile

Franklin Financial Network, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits. The company also provides construction and land development, commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers retirement planning, financial planning, and investment services, as well as insurance products; and Internet banking, remote deposit capture, lockbox, and treasury management services. The company operates through 15 branches and a loan production office in the Williamson, Rutherford, and Davidson counties in the Nashville metropolitan area. Franklin Financial Network, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

