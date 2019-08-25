First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp is a one-bank holding company. The principal activity of the Company is the ownership and operation of First Bank. They also own and operate two nonbank subsidiaries, Montgomery Data Services, Inc. and First Bancorp Financial Services, Inc. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Gabelli raised shares of First Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.25.

FBNC opened at $34.73 on Wednesday. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.16.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. First Bancorp had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $70.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.62 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 1,000 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $36,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,912 shares in the company, valued at $541,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Phillips sold 2,250 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $80,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,150 shares of company stock worth $184,480. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Bancorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in First Bancorp by 7.7% during the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in First Bancorp by 6.8% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in First Bancorp by 9.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

