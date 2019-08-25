Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Trading Down 5.3%

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) fell 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $113.30 and last traded at $113.85, 1,554,208 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 45% from the average session volume of 1,073,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.24.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIVE. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Five Below in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their price target on Five Below from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Five Below presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.44.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.06 and a 200 day moving average of $125.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Five Below had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $364.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five Below Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 7,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $924,313.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,227 shares in the company, valued at $10,309,809.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Five Below by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 19,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of Five Below by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

