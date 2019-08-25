Flash (FLASH) Trading Up 38.7% Over Last Week

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded up 48.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 25th. In the last seven days, Flash has traded 38.7% higher against the US dollar. Flash has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $526.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flash coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00253216 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.26 or 0.01297398 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00020460 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00093971 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000409 BTC.

About Flash

Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Flash Coin Trading

Flash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flash using one of the exchanges listed above.

