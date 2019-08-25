Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.45.

FLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fluor Co. (NEW) in a report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE FLR traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.07. 2,434,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,818,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $16.52 and a 52-week high of $60.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average is $32.65.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.19). Fluor Co. (NEW) had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

