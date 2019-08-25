Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $246.17 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) will announce $246.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Forum Energy Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $244.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $248.20 million. Forum Energy Technologies posted sales of $267.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $994.40 million to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $997.27 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Forum Energy Technologies.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 38.63%. The firm had revenue of $245.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

FET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Forum Energy Technologies from $4.25 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley set a $4.00 target price on shares of Forum Energy Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forum Energy Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.89.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FET. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forum Energy Technologies stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.59. The stock had a trading volume of 691,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,460. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.38. Forum Energy Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $193.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.50 and a beta of 2.31.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

