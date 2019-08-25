Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) will post $32.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Financial Network’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.10 million to $33.10 million. Franklin Financial Network reported sales of $30.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Financial Network will report full-year sales of $129.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $128.10 million to $130.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $138.70 million, with estimates ranging from $138.40 million to $139.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Franklin Financial Network.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Franklin Financial Network had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $32.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.40 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on FSB shares. Raymond James raised Franklin Financial Network from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Financial Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised Franklin Financial Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens raised Franklin Financial Network from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Shares of FSB traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,869. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.36. Franklin Financial Network has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $41.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Franklin Financial Network’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.90%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Financial Network during the first quarter worth $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Franklin Financial Network by 104.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Franklin Financial Network by 67,375.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Franklin Financial Network during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Franklin Financial Network by 257.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

