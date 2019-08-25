Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €58.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FME has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. HSBC set a €93.00 ($108.14) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($82.56) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €80.49 ($93.59).

FME stock opened at €60.60 ($70.47) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €64.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €68.41. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €55.44 ($64.47) and a twelve month high of €91.74 ($106.67). The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

