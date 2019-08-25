GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GDS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on GDS to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded GDS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. TheStreet downgraded GDS from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GDS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.17.

Get GDS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS opened at $40.14 on Wednesday. GDS has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.51 and its 200 day moving average is $36.13.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. GDS had a negative return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $985.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. GDS’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that GDS will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of GDS during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new position in shares of GDS during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GDS during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.