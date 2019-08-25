Gene Source Code Chain (GENE) Trading Down 13.6% Over Last 7 Days

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 25th. Over the last seven days, Gene Source Code Chain has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. Gene Source Code Chain has a market capitalization of $2.92 million and $23,864.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gene Source Code Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and FCoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gene Source Code Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009928 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00257851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.26 or 0.01319066 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00021252 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00097144 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Gene Source Code Chain Token Profile

Gene Source Code Chain’s genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,044,800 tokens. Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1. Gene Source Code Chain’s official website is www.gscchain.org.

Gene Source Code Chain Token Trading

Gene Source Code Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gene Source Code Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gene Source Code Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gene Source Code Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gene Source Code Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gene Source Code Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.