General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.94.

GIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, May 17th. Edward Jones raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on General Mills from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Capital International Ltd. CA purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of General Mills by 100.9% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GIS traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.63. 2,157,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,330,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.97. General Mills has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $55.43.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

