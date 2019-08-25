Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,400,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,768 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.11% of Gilead Sciences worth $94,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 55.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. BidaskClub cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho set a $88.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.29.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.51. 5,445,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,143,986. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.32 and a 1 year high of $79.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.54 and its 200 day moving average is $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of $81.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.14. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 26.64%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $399,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $468,504.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,277.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,624 shares of company stock worth $907,479 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

