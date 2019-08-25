Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRSS) Shares Acquired by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRSS) by 22.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Global Brass and Copper were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRSS. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Brass and Copper in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,006,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Global Brass and Copper by 435.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 438,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,114,000 after purchasing an additional 356,809 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Global Brass and Copper in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,416,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Brass and Copper in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,104,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Global Brass and Copper in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Brass and Copper alerts:

Shares of BRSS stock remained flat at $$43.99 during trading on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $965.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.23. Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $44.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Brass and Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

About Global Brass and Copper

Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc converts, fabricates, processes, and distributes specialized non-ferrous products in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Olin Brass, Chase Brass, and A.J. Oster. The Olin Brass segment manufactures, fabricates, and converts specialized copper and brass sheets, strips, foils, tubes, and fabricated products; and rerolls and forms other alloys, such as stainless steel, carbon steel, and aluminum.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Brass and Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Brass and Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.