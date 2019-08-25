GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) were down 5.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $3.96, approximately 3,030,708 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 4,149,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GPRO shares. Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 target price on GoPro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on GoPro from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush cut their price target on GoPro from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered GoPro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.29.

Get GoPro alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $647.30 million, a P/E ratio of -8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $292.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.29 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GoPro Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $3,836,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,804,189 shares of company stock worth $17,084,222. Corporate insiders own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GoPro by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

About GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.