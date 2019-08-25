Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Calgary, Canada, incorporated and traded in the United States and operating in South America. Gran Tierra Energy holds interests in producing and prospective properties in Argentina, Colombia and Peru. The company strategy is focused on establishing a portfolio of drilling opportunities to exploit undeveloped reserves to grow production, as well as undertaking exploration to grow future reserves. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GTE. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Gran Tierra Energy from a top pick rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.50.

GTE opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. Gran Tierra Energy has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $3.96.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $157.99 million during the quarter.

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, Director Brooke N. Wade purchased 185,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $266,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,688. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Ellson purchased 18,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $29,624.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,430 shares in the company, valued at $409,632.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 213,400 shares of company stock valued at $312,124 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,048,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 881.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 217,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 195,586 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,493,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 129,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 62,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 842,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 125,417 shares during the last quarter.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

