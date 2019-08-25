Graviocoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $535.00 (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 25th. In the last week, Graviocoin has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $385,813.00 and $535.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00253672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009644 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.06 or 0.01296812 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00020436 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00094037 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000410 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin’s total supply is 1,144,170,633 coins and its circulating supply is 942,381,632 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

Graviocoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

