Greene King (LON:GNK) Upgraded to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Greene King (LON:GNK) to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 450 ($5.88).

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GNK. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Greene King to a sector performer rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 850 ($11.11) in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Greene King from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a reduce rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of Greene King in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Greene King in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut Greene King to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 790 ($10.32) to GBX 850 ($11.11) in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 747.73 ($9.77).

Shares of LON GNK opened at GBX 841 ($10.99) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 637.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 638.84. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.73. Greene King has a 12 month low of GBX 466.90 ($6.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 865.80 ($11.31).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 24.40 ($0.32) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from Greene King’s previous dividend of $8.80. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%. Greene King’s payout ratio is currently 0.85%.

About Greene King

Greene King plc operates as a pub retailer and brewer in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Pub Company, Pub Partners, and Brewing & Brands. Its brands include Greene King Local Pubs, Hungry Horse, Flaming Grill, Farmhouse Inns, and Chef & Brewer. The company is also involved in brewing, marketing, and selling beer under the Greene King IPA, Old Speckled Hen, Abbot Ale, and Belhaven Best brands.

