GridCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $884.00 (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 25th. Over the last seven days, GridCoin has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. GridCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $884.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GridCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, OpenLedger DEX, C-CEX and Bittrex.

GridCoin Coin Profile

GridCoin (GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 422,051,819 coins. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us.

Buying and Selling GridCoin

GridCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, SouthXchange, Bittrex, OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

