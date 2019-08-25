Grin 1-Day Volume Tops $41.00 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 25th. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $2.40 or 0.00023842 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, KuCoin, Hotbit and Coinall. Grin has a market cap of $45.87 million and $41.00 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Grin has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003611 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001290 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 19,101,420 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW.

Grin Coin Trading

Grin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitForex, Bisq, LBank, KuCoin, TradeOgre and Coinall. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

