Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.80.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GPI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

In related news, insider Frank Grese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $392,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $887,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,200 shares of company stock worth $2,063,100. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 410,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,602,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 67,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,485,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 899.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after buying an additional 60,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPI stock traded down $4.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,900. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.76. Group 1 Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $48.69 and a fifty-two week high of $89.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.67%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

