Grupo Mexico (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Mexico (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Grupo Mexico from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

OTCMKTS GMBXF opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.56. Grupo Mexico has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $3.15.

About Grupo Mexico

Grupo México, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, rail transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for, exploits, and obtains minerals, metals, and other byproducts, including copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

