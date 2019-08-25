GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,573 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.1% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.3% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 9.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 20.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 168.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 27,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

NASDAQ:OLLI traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.52. The company had a trading volume of 559,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,926. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $59.72 and a 1-year high of $103.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $324.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on OLLI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Dougherty & Co began coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.38.

In other news, SVP Omar Segura sold 6,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $478,945.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 8,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $812,432.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,555.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,878 over the last three months. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.