GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 23,194 Shares of Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,194 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Career Education were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Career Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Career Education by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 194,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Career Education during the first quarter valued at $2,019,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Career Education by 10.5% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Career Education during the first quarter valued at $682,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 15,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $325,574.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 128,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,395.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Robert Kline sold 4,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $94,008.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 170,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,710.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,067 shares of company stock valued at $860,182. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CECO stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.55. 233,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,401. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.56. Career Education Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Career Education had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $156.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Career Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Career Education Corp. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CECO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Career Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Sidoti set a $24.00 price target on shares of Career Education and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Career Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Career Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Career Education in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

