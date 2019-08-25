GSA Capital Partners LLP Cuts Holdings in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Cyberark Software were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 72,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the 1st quarter valued at $120,062,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYBR traded down $1.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.84. 558,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.05 and a 200 day moving average of $121.56. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $148.74.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $100.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.35 million. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CYBR shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $116.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.52.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

