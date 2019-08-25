GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 66.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,967 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CIEN. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the second quarter worth approximately $329,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 551,364 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,678,000 after acquiring an additional 123,117 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Ciena news, SVP James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $70,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $106,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,789 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,067 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CIEN traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.01. 1,907,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,694,336. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $27.21 and a one year high of $46.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Ciena had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $865.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ciena from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price target on shares of Ciena and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

