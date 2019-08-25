GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,740 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,663 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 9,260 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 12,817 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WBA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.65.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $10,869,505.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 357,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,064,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBA traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.32. 4,700,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,649,112. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $49.12 and a 52 week high of $86.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $34.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.40%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

