GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 68,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.07% of Atlantica Yield at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

AY stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $23.59. 215,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,522. Atlantica Yield PLC has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $23.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.23 and a 200-day moving average of $21.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $283.34 million during the quarter. Atlantica Yield had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlantica Yield PLC will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from Atlantica Yield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Atlantica Yield’s dividend payout ratio is 371.43%.

Several analysts recently commented on AY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Atlantica Yield from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlantica Yield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atlantica Yield currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

