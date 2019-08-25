GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 25,636 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25,636 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Hexcel during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Hexcel during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its holdings in Hexcel by 22.4% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in Hexcel during the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hexcel during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kimberly A. Hendricks sold 3,500 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brett Raymond Schneider sold 4,417 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total value of $360,471.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,201 shares in the company, valued at $832,503.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,017 shares of company stock worth $1,076,102. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HXL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Hexcel from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.05.

Shares of NYSE:HXL traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.29. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.50 and a fifty-two week high of $85.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.03 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.30%.

Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

